Is Donald Trump's Insecurity a National Security Threat? | Vanity Fair

I once asked a friend of mine, a standup comic, why comedians are often so unhappy. “If you went onstage and started telling jokes in front of 1,000 people, and 999 of them started to laugh, you’d be like, ‘Holy shit, I’m funny!’” this person said. “But if you’re a comedian, you are constantly saying to yourself, ‘Why is that one guy in the audience not laughing?’ It eats away at you.”

This comedian’s explanation occurred to me as I watched Donald Trump’s bewildering inaugural address on Friday. Trump, after all, is about to embark on the most difficult journey of his life. This isn’t because this laughably incurious man is now the 45th president of the United States. A number of less intelligent people—including, arguably, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush—have held the office. The bigger challenge is that Trump is facing an unprecedented challenge in his career. For the first time in his adult life, Donald J. Trump is going to have to stop focusing relentlessly on Donald J. Trump. And I’m not sure that he can do it. Worse, I fear that his inability to look beyond his stifling narcissism has grave national security ramifications.