In the interview with ABC's David Muir, the narcissist-in-chief couldn't stop obsessively returning to the topic of his perceived grudges over inauguration crowd size, his vote count in the election, even his appearance at CIA last week, roundly criticized by those at the agency. Trump didn't get the memo.

"In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal," he lied.