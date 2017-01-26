Newsvine

Millions of Muslims March Against ISIS During Pilgrimage and Mainstream Media Completely Ignores It

Seeded by Plantsmantx
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:09 AM
In one of the largest organized marches in the history of the world, tens of millions of Shia Muslims made an incredibly heartening statement, by risking their lives to travel through war-stricken areas to openly defy ISIS. This massive event that would have undoubtedly helped to ease tensions in the West was almost entirely ignored by corporate media.

