Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 267 Seeds: 1614 Comments: 47590 Since: Jul 2009

Trump pressured Park Service to back up his claims about inauguration crowd - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On the morning after Donald Trump’s inauguration, acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds received an extraordinary summons: The new president wanted to talk to him.

In a Saturday phone call, Trump personally ordered Reynolds to produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the National Mall, according to three individuals who have knowledge of the conversation. The president believed that they might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor