After Trump's win, China and Mexico move to deepen ties| Reuters

China and Mexico pledged on Monday to deepen ties at a meeting between their top diplomats following last month's U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump, who has tested Washington's relationship with both countries.

Before arriving in Mexico on Sunday, Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi met with members of Trump's team in New York, including his pick for national security adviser, retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.

Mexico has been exploring ways to lessen its economic dependence on the United States out of fear that access to its No. 1 trade partner will be restricted by policies under Trump, who promises to protect American jobs from going outside the country.