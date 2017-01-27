Reporting while Muslim: how I covered the US presidential election | Sabrina Siddiqui | Opinion | The Guardian

“We should exterminate them.”

The words rolled off the voter’s tongue as though he was merely discussing a pest invasion in his home. He was talking about Muslims.

I froze as I became suddenly aware of my own Muslim identity, my long hair just barely covering my necklace that bears the name of Allah in Arabic scripture.

The conversation had begun just as any interaction with a voter does. The man had come to see Rand Paul speak at a luncheon in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and I approached him to gauge his thoughts on the Kentucky senator’s candidacy.

It was when the topic turned to national security, which he listed as his top priority, that he expressed his desire to purge Muslims from the United States.

When you say exterminate, do you mean we should kill Muslims living in America? I followed up, masking my incredulity as I’ve been trained to do as a journalist.

Yes, he confirmed. If they don’t leave, we start killing them.