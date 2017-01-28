Hours after Trump signs Muslim ban, Texas mosque goes up in flames

Hashmi said the center is home to over 100 congregation members. No one was injured in the fire.

On Sunday, the center plans to hold a public prayer service in the lawn to “pray for peace & safety for all.” The center said it will be rebuilt with love, and it has already started a GoFundMe fundraiser for financial support to do so.

Just hours before the fire, on Friday afternoon, Trump signed the “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States” order. Under the order, nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen are prohibited from entering the United States for at least the next 90 days. All refugee admission has been suspended for at least 120 days, and the admission of Syrian refugees has permanently suspended until further notice.

The order contains an exception for religious minorities who face “religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality.” In other words, there is a caveat for non-Muslims in Muslim-majority countries, making this a very specific Muslim ban.