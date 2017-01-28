Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 268 Seeds: 1646 Comments: 47656 Since: Jul 2009

In leaked audio, Republicans destroy their own public talking points on Obamacare - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Post’s Mike DeBonis has obtained leaked audio of Republicans at a closed-door session airing serious anxieties about the GOP’s strategy to repeal and replace Obamacare. What’s remarkable is how decisively their specific comments in private undercut the party’s public, carefully-crafted talking points about the battle to come.

Now, to be clear, these private comments reveal Republicans actually wrestling with the policy challenges that repeal (and replace) will create, which is a good thing as far as it goes. However, in so doing, they basically admit in various ways that Republicans will be responsible for the mess that repealing the law — which would probably be done on a delay while Republicans come up with a replacement — is expected to make.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor