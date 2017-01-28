Julie Pace on Twitter: "During call with Mexican president, Trump tasked Jared Kushner with managing the dispute between the two countries "

From the AP:

WASHINGTON (AP) — One week into office, President Donald Trump was trying to clean up his first international incident.

The president shifted a jam-packed schedule Friday to make room for an hourlong phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who had abruptly snubbed the new president by canceling a visit. Trump's team had appeared to respond by threatening a hefty border tax on Mexican imports.

By the end of the conversation, Trump had tasked his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner — a real estate executive with no national security experience — with managing the ongoing dispute, according to an administration official with knowledge of the call.