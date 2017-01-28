Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 268 Seeds: 1652 Comments: 47671 Since: Jul 2009

FBI Uncovers Al-Qaeda Plot To Just Sit Back And Enjoy Collapse Of United States - The Onion - America's Finest News Source

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Onion
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON—Putting the nation on alert against what it has described as a “highly credible terrorist threat,” the FBI announced today that it has uncovered a plot by members of al-Qaeda to sit back and enjoy themselves while the United States collapses of its own accord.

Multiple intelligence agencies confirmed that the militant Islamist organization and its numerous affiliates intend to carry out a massive, coordinated plan to stand aside and watch America’s increasingly rapid decline, with terrorist operatives across the globe reportedly mobilizing to take it easy, relax, and savor the spectacle as it unfolds.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor