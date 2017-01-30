Newsvine

AP: Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states

View Original Article: apnews.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:15 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who President Donald Trump has promoted as an authority on voter fraud was registered to vote in multiple states during the 2016 presidential election, the Associated Press has learned.

Gregg Phillips, whose unsubstantiated claim that the election was marred by 3 million illegal votes was tweeted by the president, was listed on the rolls in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi, according to voting records and election officials in those states. He voted only in Alabama in November, records show.

