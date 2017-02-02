Trump didn't bother to show up in Situation Room for botched Yemen raid

During the campaign, it was easy to get tired of how many times Hillary Clinton repeated stories of tense nights in the Situation Room, where she along with President Obama and other members of his staff, waited for word on some military action from the far side of the world. No one is going to get tired of hearing those stories from Donald Trump. Because for the first military action that Trump launched as commander in chief, he didn’t bother to show up.

According to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump was not in the Situation Room for the raid.

The president was here in the residence. He was kept in touch with his national security staff. Secretary Mattis and others kept him updated on both the raid and the death of Chief Owens as well as the four other individuals that were injured. So he was kept apprised of the situation.

That Trump didn’t come down in PJs is completely understandable, considering that by 5 PM Trump was too fatigued to hold a civil conversation with the leader of an allied nation. The Yemen raid just didn’t happen within business hours.

And those earlier suggestions that President Obama had somehow cleared the raid? Completely false. Donald Trump was totally responsible for authorizing the botched raid. But he didn’t take that responsibility seriously enough to let it keep him out of bed while Navy SEALs were putting their lives on the line.