Trump Appointed Bannon to the National Security Council Without Reading the Executive Order He Signed - Little Green Footballs

If this New York Times story is accurate, Breitbart white nationalist Stephen Bannon slipped his appointment to the National Security Council into an executive order without telling the tiny-fisted fascist.

And Trump signed it without reading it.

But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.

Which is worse? That Bannon is the puppetmaster for the president of the United States? Or that the president is signing far-reaching executive orders he hasn’t even read?