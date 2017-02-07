CNN host challenges GOP lawmaker on white terrorism — and he says Charleston massacre turned out 'great'

Republican congressman appeared Tuesday morning on CNN to push President Donald Trump’s claims that the media ignores terrorist attacks by Muslims — but Alisyn Camerota pushed back hard.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) recited a litany of attacks committed by Islamic extremists in the U.S. and Europe and argued that Trump’s legally questionable ban on travelers from certain Muslim nations could prevent future killings.

“If we can prevent another Boston or San Bernardino or Orlando, you know what, you’re the new president — I’m going to give you that space to do that,” Duffy said. “Why can’t we as a country come together and, as networks come together, give the guy a break? Let him protect us. Give him a shot.”

Camerota asked Duffy why the president had not spoken about one of his supporters in Canada gunning down six Muslim worshipers at a Quebec City mosque, but the lawmaker didn’t have an answer.