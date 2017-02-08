The Shameful Legacy of McConnell's Silencing Tactic

WASHINGTON—The member from Massachusetts had had enough. The member from Massachusetts had a lot of patience, as Laura Nyro once would put it, and that was a lot of patience to lose. The member from Massachusetts arose and addressed the Chair.

"Let every gentleman, let every member of this House, ask his own heart with what confidence, with what boldness, with what freedom, with what firmness, he would give utterance to his opinions on this floor, if, for every word, for a mere question asked of the Speaker, involving a question belonging to human freedom, to the rights of man, he was liable to be tried as a felon or an incendiary, and sent to the penitentiary."

The year was 1836. The member from Massachusetts was former president John Quincy Adams. At issue was the right of the people to petition Congress on the subject of abolishing chattel slavery. Such petitions had been banned from the floor of the Congress. Adams thought this was wrong and almost literally died at his desk fighting against it.