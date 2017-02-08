Who Is Jeff Sessions? - Why Trump's Attorney General Is So Dangerous

There is no mystery about what lies ahead. It's all there in the long public record of Jeff Sessions, in the allies he's courted and the enemies he's made. It's there in the recent history of his views on criminal justice and his long-held positions on voting rights in Alabama and beyond. It's there in the way he failed or refused to adequately fill out his Committee questionnaire or answer subsequent questions about his involvement in the creation of Trump's travel ban. It's there in the way he's ingratiated himself with the malevolent political operatives at the White House. It's there in his long career in law and politics embraced and emboldened by the forces of white supremacy, white nationalism, and fear of demographic change.