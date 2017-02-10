Ga. man with apparent white supremacy ties arrested for ricin - NY Daily News

A Georgia man who has shown support for white supremacist groups is being investigated by the FBI after authorities say he drove himself to a hospital for exposure to ricin, a deadly toxin.

William Christopher Gibbs, of Morganton, was jailed on reckless conduct and probation violation charges since taking himself to the hospital last Thursday and saying he had ricin on his hands. A search of his car tested positive for the substance, according to the Fannin County Sheriff's Office.

"I think it was all contained inside his vehicle, just a small amount of something I think he had been experimenting with," Sheriff Dane Kirby told Fox5Atlanta.

"It was inside his vehicle and somehow he claimed he had exposed himself to what he made, got scared, and went to the hospital."