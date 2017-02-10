Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 276 Seeds: 1768 Comments: 48029 Since: Jul 2009

FEC commissioner to Trump: Show evidence of voter fraud | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A commissioner on the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) called on President Trump to give proof of voter fraud, after he reportedly made further claims in a meeting with senators.

Trump reportedly blamed voter fraud for why both he and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (N.H.) lost in New Hampshire last November during a recent meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.

“The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offenses under New Hampshire law,” Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said in a statement Friday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor