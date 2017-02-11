Website for disabled kids disappears as DeVos takes office - seattlepi.com

U.S. Department of Education website, empowering families of students with disabilities, has disappeared -- and already embattled Trump education chief Betsy DeVos may be to blame.

U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell want to know what happened to the vanished website, and have asked Education Secretary DeVos to put it back up.

The website was set up under President George W. Bush so educators, advocates and parents could get a "one-stop" explanation on the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), as well as know their rights under the disability law.

The resource has been inexplicably taken away. In a letter to DeVos -- whose confirmation both senators vocally opposed -- Cantwell and Murray explained:

"We are deeply concerned that prior to your confirmation and arrival at the Department, the centralized resource website for the IDEA became inaccessible to the public for more than a week, and is now redirecting people to a site for the Office of Special Education Programs.

The new website "lacks much of the information previously available," the senators wrote.