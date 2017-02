The body of Frank Ancona, 51, Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights of Ku Klux Klan, was discovered Saturday on the bank of Big River outside of Belgrade, Mo., four days after he went missing from his Leadwood, Mo., home.

Local law enforcement said they discovered Ancona was missing Thursday on Facebook. A Federal Forestry Service employee located Ancona’s vehicle on a forestry service road on Friday, the Daily Journal Online reports.