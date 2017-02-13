Flynn apologizes, admits he may have discussed sanctions with Russia

WASHINGTON — National security adviser Michael Flynn "has the full confidence of" President Trump, a top White House aide said Monday as speculation about Flynn's future swirled after revelations he had potentially interfered with U.S. relations with Russia while a private citizen.

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Flynn simply can't recall whether he discussed the additional sanctions the United States placed on Russia with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak shortly after the sanctions were announced in the final days of the Obama administration.

Flynn apologized to Vice President Pence on the telephone, said a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter. Pence emphatically denied to CBS News last month that Flynn had discussed "anything having to do with the United States' decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia."

Conway and the White House official said Flynn says he may have discussed sanctions but cannot be 100% certain.

Despite the intense speculation about Flynn's future, no questions about Flynn were asked during the news conference Monday between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump took two questions from U.S. reporters; both were from conservative-leaning media outlets. Flynn sat in the front row at the news conference with other administration officials.