Donald Trump Requested 64 Foreign Guest Workers For His 'Winter White House' - Management - GovExec.com

When US president Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gathered to condemn a North Korean missile test, they did it just fifty yards from a wedding reception at Trump’s Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago, with celebratory music underscoring the threat of nuclear warfare.

That fees from that wedding, along with any other profits earned at the club, continue to line Trump’s pockets through a trust that lawyers say doesn’t eliminate conflicts of interest, since Trump has access to information about the profits and losses at his companies and can take control of the assets at any time. One way Trump is maximizing profits? He got permission from the US Department of Labor to hire 64 foreign guest workers to wait on his guests, cook their food and clean their rooms during the winter high season in Florida.