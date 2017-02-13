How Trump can be held accountable for violating the Constitution, even if Congress doesn't care

Among legal scholars, there isn’t much debate: President Trump is violating the Constitution.

Since Trump decided to retain full ownership of his business empire, he has been receiving a stream of payments from foreign governments, which is prohibited by Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution.

The trickier question is how to hold Trump accountable.

The most straightforward way is impeachment. Virginia Governor Edmund Jennings Randolph, in a debate over the provision, known as the Emoluments Clause, in 1788 put it bluntly: “If discovered he may be impeached.”

Impeachment, however, is an unlikely remedy while Republicans maintain an iron grip on Congress and show little interest in holding Trump accountable for anything.

An obscure legal tactic could be used to hold Trump accountable for illegal acts without involving Congress, Jed Shugerman, a professor at Fordham University Law School, tells ThinkProgress.