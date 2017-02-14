Kellyanne Conway Crumbles Under The Weight Of Her Own Lies | The Huffington Post

Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday struggled to answer basic questions about why White House officials may have known for several weeks that national security adviser Mike Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail yet failed to act.

Flynn resigned late Monday after revelations that he had discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador a month before Donald Trump became president. Sources told The Washington Post that in January, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the Trump administration about possible Russian blackmail and suspected that Flynn misled officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his contact with Russia.

But on Tuesday, Conway, who had claimed just hours before his resignation that the White House had “full confidence” in Flynn, repeatedly could not say why the administration waited to act.

On NBC’s “Today” show, the White House counselor claimed that “the situation had become unsustainable” after Flynn misled Pence.

“But the fact is, General Flynn continued in that position and was in the presidential daily briefings, as part of the leader calls, as recently as yesterday,” Conway said.

Host Matt Lauer was incredulous.