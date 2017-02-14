Secret Service director to retire | TheHill

Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy plans to retire next month, just more than two years after he was brought back to fix the scandal-plagued agency.

Clancy informed his staff this morning that he plans to step down from his post on March 4, a spokesperson confirmed.

"As all of you know, President Trump and his administration have been very supportive of this agency and of me personally which makes this a very difficult decision,” Clancy wrote in a letter to agency personnel, according to USA Today.

Then-President Obama asked Clancy, a former presidential-detail head, to return to the Secret Service in 2014 after a series of security breaches and a prostitution scandal marred its reputation.