Neo-Nazi writers are upset that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has resigned from his position as national security adviser. The anti-Semites are lionizing Flynn as “one of our best guys” and a “true patriot” who has “been quite critical of the Jews in the past.” They are also lamenting that his resignation is “definitely a loss … to the Jews” and are speculating that he was pushed out by “more subversive elements in the White House.”

As CNN noted, Flynn resigned on the night of Feb. 13 “after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.”

The disgraced former national security adviser has repeatedly pushed toxic views. Last July, Flynn shared a tweet that read in part, “Not anymore, Jews. Not Anymore.” (He later apologized.) He claimed on Twitter that “Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL.” Flynn also endorsed the work of racist author Mike Cernovich, who has frequently pushed white nationalist themes on his Twitter account (many of which he later deleted). Cernovich has claimed that “diversity is code for white genocide,” “Blacks use guns for murder. Whites use guns to kill themselves,” and “Diversity is bad for national security.”

Members of the white nationalist movement unsurprisingly applauded Flynn’s appointment to national security adviser. They are now mourning the loss of “one of our best guys.”