A DREAMer Was Arrested During A Raid And Now Immigration Officials Have Been Ordered To Explain Why - BuzzFeed News

A federal magistrate judge has ordered officials to defend the arrest of an undocumented immigrant who has protection from deportation during a raid last week, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Daniel Ramirez was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Seattle, Washington, on Feb. 10 and threatened with deportation despite being a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, a lawsuit filed on Monday alleges.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge James Donohue asked the Department of Homeland Security and other respondents to address by Thursday morning whether Ramirez was still being detained and, if so, why, given that he was granted deferred action under DACA.

Donohue also asked federal officials to address whether Ramirez has been placed in removal proceedings, questions about any possible bond hearing for Ramirez, and what the court’s authority is to order an Immigration Judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals to act.

A hearing on the matter was set for Friday.

“If petitioner is still detained and removal proceedings have not been initiated against him, what is the basis for ICE’s authority to detain him?” Donohue asked. “What limitations are there, if any, on the Court’s ability to hold a detention hearing for petitioner before the merits of his habeas petition have been decided?”