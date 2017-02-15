Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder Expected to Withdraw Nomination - NBC News

Andy Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, is expected to withdraw his nomination on Wednesday amid growing questions about his business record and scrutiny from senators on both sides of the aisle, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

A senior GOP source on Capitol Hill called Puzder's nomination "dead."

The head of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr., came under harsh criticism from Democrats and liberal groups for his opposition to raising the minimum wage, past controversial comments, and the racy ads his properties have used to promote the fast-food chains.