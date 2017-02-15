Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 285 Seeds: 1815 Comments: 48130 Since: Jul 2009

Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder Expected to Withdraw Nomination - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Andy Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, is expected to withdraw his nomination on Wednesday amid growing questions about his business record and scrutiny from senators on both sides of the aisle, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

A senior GOP source on Capitol Hill called Puzder's nomination "dead."

The head of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr., came under harsh criticism from Democrats and liberal groups for his opposition to raising the minimum wage, past controversial comments, and the racy ads his properties have used to promote the fast-food chains.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor