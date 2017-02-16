CNN on Twitter: "Trump supporter Gov. Paul LePage: "We got to tell him that the TV show's over and he's gotta move on now"

When Paul LePage thinks you've gone off the rails...
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/politics/kfile-paul-lepage-trump-show-is-over/index.html?sr=twCNN021617kfile-paul-lepage-trump-show-is-over1136PMStoryPhoto&linkId=34592538
When Paul LePage thinks you've gone off the rails...
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/politics/kfile-paul-lepage-trump-show-is-over/index.html?sr=twCNN021617kfile-paul-lepage-trump-show-is-over1136PMStoryPhoto&linkId=34592538
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment