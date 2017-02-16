Cummings: Trump made up claim Schumer urged me to skip meeting | TheHill

5.9K





© Getty Images

Rep. Elijah Cummings said Thursday that President Trump invented a story about the Maryland Democrat canceling a scheduled meeting between the two.

“I have no idea why President Trump would make up a story about me like he did today,” he said in a statement.

“Of course, [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer never told me to skip a meeting with the president,” he added.

The statement came shortly after President Trump said during a press conference that he had tried to set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus member, who backed out.

“I was all set to have that meeting,” Trump said.

Cummings “was all excited and then he said, ‘Oh, I can’t move it. It might be bad for me politically. I can’t have that meeting.’”

“He was probably told by Schumer — or some other lightweight — ‘Don’t meet with Trump, it’s bad politics,'" the president said.