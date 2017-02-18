Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 285 Seeds: 1835 Comments: 48188 Since: Jul 2009

Russians Are Turning on Donald Trump | Foreign Policy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: foreignpolicy.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

MOSCOW – Several months ago, on the outskirts of Moscow, someone took white paint and scrawled a short statement of political protest onto the side of a garbage depot. “Trump is a faggot,” the graffiti read.

This small act of defiance in then-Donald Trump-loving Russia went largely unnoticed, however — until this week. Now, the photo, which journalists say was taken in November, is making the rounds on Russian social media, where it’s being greeted with mockery. “We believed in you! And your despicable self betrayed us!” the Moscow-based photographer Sergey Sukhorukov wrote this week, in a poem he shared with the picture.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor