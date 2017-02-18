'It'll be fun!': New audio reveals Trump invited party goers to sit in on interviews for cabinet positions

In a tape acquired by Politico, newly-elected President Donald Trump was recorded inviting party goers at his New Jersey golf club to pop in and listen as he and his transition team interviewed potential candidates for his cabinet.

According to the report, the president was speaking at a cocktail and dinner reception with longtime members of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club — Trump National Golf Club — when he extended the invitation.

“We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything,” Trump can be heard telling the assembled country club members. “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government.”

“We’re going to be interviewing everybody — Treasury, we’re going to be interviewing Secretary of State,” he continued. “We have everybody coming in — if you want to come around, it’s going to be unbelievable, so you might want to come along.”

Trump was meeting with the members at the November 18th get-together to thank them for their support weeks after he won the 2016 presidential election.