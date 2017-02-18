Europe warns US against hurting cohesion, favouring Russia

Munich (Germany) (AFP) - European leaders Friday fired a salvo of warnings against Washington, cautioning it against hurting EU cohesion, abandoning shared values and seeking a rapprochement with Russia behind the backs of its allies.

In a hard-hitting speech at the Munich Security Conference against President Donald Trump's administration, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen urged the United States not to take transatlantic ties for granted.

"Our American friends know well that your tone on Europe and NATO has a direct impact on the cohesion of our continent," the German minister told the Munich Security Conference.

"A stable European Union is also in America’s interest, as is a strong and unified NATO," she said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also stressed that "the basis of our strength is our transatlantic bond. We must not recklessly put it into question.

"We all realise that the consequence of a potential destabilisation on Europe will be felt on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.