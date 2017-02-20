Newsvine

Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting paedophila amid criticism over livestream | US news | The Guardian

American conservatives have expressed anger at the booking of rightwing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos as a conference speaker after footage emerged in which he discusses sex between “younger boys” and older men.

In an internet livestream, Yiannopoulos, a news editor at Breitbart who was permanently banned from Twitter in July 2016 for instigating abuse of the Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones, says “you can get quite hung up on this child abuse thing”.

He goes on to suggest that sex between “younger boys” and older men could be a “coming-of-age relationship … in which those older men help those younger boys discover who they are”.

