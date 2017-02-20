Newsvine

Donald Trump Embraces Black Supremacist Cultist Support | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

By Plantsmantx
Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:50 AM
Rachel Maddow reports on the history of the Yahweh Ben Yahweh cult and why Donald Trump doesn't want to ask too many questions about the guys behind him at Florida rallies holding the "Blacks for Trump" signs.
