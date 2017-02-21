Up to 200 headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery, director says | Law and order | stltoday.com

According to its website, the cemetery at Hanley Road and Olive Boulevard dates to 1893.

The damage was done to an older part of the cemetery, on the southeast end. In one swath, for example, spread across about 40 yards, two dozen stones are toppled but 10 rows of stones nearby are untouched. A semicircle of destruction included stones marked with names of Schaefer, Weisman, Weinstein, Pearl and Levinson, but one headstone in the middle, with the name Levy, was unscathed. The years of death on these stones ranged from about 1921 to 1962.

Visitors streamed in to see if their family stones were pushed over.

Judy Sipkin of Creve Coeur heard about it from her daughter in Dallas, who saw it on Facebook. Sipkin and her sister, Marla Levinson, rushed out to survey the damage.

The headstones of their parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles were all fine. Levinson snapped a photo of one toppled stone - Rubenstein, her mother-in-law's name - and was sending it to her husband to see if it matched his side of the family.

"It's unbelievably disrespectful, just a shame," she said. "Nobody's saying it's a hate crime, but it certainly wasn't love or a compassionate situation."

The sisters said they hoped the vandalism was a juvenile prank.

"Let's hope it was children who don't know better," Levinson said, "instead of a white supremacist group. That's a whole different ballgame."