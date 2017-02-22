Rep. Marsha Blackburn Besieged By Boos At Tennessee Town Hall | The Huffington Post

A passionate group of constituents and protesters alike greeted Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) at a meeting in Fairview, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon.

About 130 prescreened people filled Fairview City Hall to hear Blackburn’s remarks. The city’s website said the event was open only to residents (population 8,000) who had reserved seats.

What began as a relatively sedate meeting at times escalated sharply as Blackburn fielded numerous questions, many about health care and the future of the Affordable Care Act.