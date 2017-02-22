Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 287 Seeds: 1863 Comments: 48286 Since: Jul 2009

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Besieged By Boos At Tennessee Town Hall | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A passionate group of constituents and protesters alike greeted Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) at a meeting in Fairview, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon. 

About 130 prescreened people filled Fairview City Hall to hear Blackburn’s remarks. The city’s website said the event was open only to residents (population 8,000) who had reserved seats.

What began as a relatively sedate meeting at times escalated sharply as Blackburn fielded numerous questions, many about health care and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor