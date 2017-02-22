Kansas town reels months after foiled mosque bombing: 'I'm still scared' | US news | The Guardian

Ifra Ahmed lived most of her life on the run before finding unlikely sanctuary among the towering grain silos and carpet-flat fields of south-west Kansas.

When she was two years old, her parents carried her from the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia across the Kenyan border, as they fled the start of the brutal civil war. She languished in an arid refugee camp in Dadaab for two years, and then moved across Lake Victoria to another sprawling camp in southern Uganda, living among 60,000 other displaced people. At school, in a class of 70 children, she excelled, learned English, and applied for permanent resettlement in the US. It took over a decade.

Four years ago, she arrived in Garden City, a remote industrial farming town where the abundance of low-skilled jobs has long drawn refugees and migrants. It was the first place the 28-year-old felt confident calling home. Until the threat of terrible violence occurred once again.