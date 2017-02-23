Fox News contributor Alan Colmes dead at 66 - POLITICO

Alan Colmes, a longtime contributor to Fox News Channel, and one of its original primetime hosts, has passed away at age 66.

“Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old,” a statement from Colmes’ family said. “He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”