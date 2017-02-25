Outta Town: Vermont's Congressional Delegation Spends Recess Far From Home | Fair Game | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Sanders has made sport of Republican lawmakers who have refused to hold town halls or walked out of events because of the vocal opposition they've faced from constituents. But Sanders himself hasn't held a live, in-person town hall in Vermont since 2014, according to state director Phil Fiermonte.
