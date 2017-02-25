Newsvine

Muhammad Ali's Son Detained at Airport for Hours, Repeatedly Asked About his Religion | VICE Sports

    Muhammad Ali, Jr., son of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, was allegedly detained at a Florida airport and interrogated about his name and religion, according to the Miami New Times. He was flying with his mother, Ali's first wife Khalilah, from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when immigration officers stopped him.

