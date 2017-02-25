Newsvine

Phoenix-area teacher resigns after tweeting about killing immigrants

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area teacher resigned Monday after she sent several tweets about killing immigrants instead of deporting them.

In a statement, the Pardes Jewish Day School in Scottsdale said Bonnie Verne decided to leave her third-grade teaching role after meeting with school officials. She had taught at the school for 12 years.

“[Verne] deeply regrets having in recent days made comments using her personal social media account that were inappropriate, offensive, and unbefitting of a Pardes teacher,” the statement read.

Screenshots of Verne’s tweets began making their way around the internet last week.

