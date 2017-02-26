'This President has blood on his hands': Anger at Indian's shooting in Kansas | world-news | Hindustan Times

An Indian IT engineer employed with a US company in Kansas was fatally shot and a colleague, also from India, was wounded by a white man who allegedly thought they were from the Middle East and was heard telling them to “get out of my country” at the time of the shooting.

Adam Purinton, 51, the alleged shooter, was caught at a bar in adjoining Missouri several hours after the shooting on Wednesday. He was charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani,32, from Hyderabad and Warangal. He was also charged with wounding Ian Grillot, who had tried to stop the shooter.

The FBI, which has joined local police in the investigation, has said it is working to establish Purinton’s motive and whether the incident was a hate crime.

Kuchibhotla is possibly the first casualty of the religious, racial and ethnic divisiveness sweeping the United States following the election of Donald Trump as president, with minorities reporting a marked surge in attacks on them and their institutions.