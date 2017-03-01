Trump's 'Muslim ban' is about to make a comeback. Here's what's really driving it. - The Washington Post

Any day now, President Trump is going to issue a new version of his travel ban — one designed to get around the courts, which blocked his last one. Which will renew attention to the question: what is the real motive behind his ban?

In a new interview, one of the chief architects of that ban has offered an expanded rationale for it that goes well beyond the original one. Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller says the ban isn’t just about national security; it’s also about protecting American workers from foreign competition and protecting taxpayers from the drain on public benefits that refugees represent.