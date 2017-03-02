Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 291 Seeds: 1918 Comments: 48507 Since: Jul 2009

Trump Advocated White Nationalism With An "Indoor Voice," And Pundits Loved It

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Plantsmantx View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMedia Matters for America
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 6:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

After President Donald Trump gave a speech to joint members of Congress filled with exaggerations, lies, and policy plans that contained no specifics -- and in many cases were based on propagating fear about and demonizing immigrants -- the takeaway from pundits and talking heads was somehow that he sounded “presidential.”

That's how low the bar has been set. So low that because the president sounded like an adult for an hour and refrained from transparently attacking people of color, allies, or the press, media figures forgot the glaring abnormalities of Trump’s presidency thus far. To some in the media, the speech was a “reset” for the new president.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor