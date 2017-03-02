Donald Trump visit 'will shift to Scotland to deter protests' - The Scotsman

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK is to be delayed until October and will take place mostly in Scotland, according to reports. The Daily Mail has reported that planners want to shift much of the US president’s trip - originally pencilled in for the first week in June - to the Queen’s residence at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, in a bid to deter protesters. The president could spend as little as one day in London before heading to Scotland. A senior Whitehall source told the paper: “The Americans have asked to push it back.