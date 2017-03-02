Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 293 Seeds: 1927 Comments: 48529 Since: Jul 2009

"Big Alice"- Charles Mingus (1973)

Current Status: Published (4)
By Plantsmantx
Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:15 PM
Discuss:

Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group

Big Alice &amp;amp;middot; Charles Mingus

Mingus Moves

&amp;amp;#8471; 1993 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States.

Drums: Dannie Richmond
Flute, Tenor Saxophone: George Adams
Organ, Piano: Don Pullen
Producer: Nesuhi Ertegun
Recording Engineer: Gene Paul
Remixer: Ilhan Mimaroglu
Tambourine, Trumpet: Ronald Hampton
Vocals: Doug Hammond
Vocals: Honey Gordon
Composer: Don Pullen

Auto-generated by YouTube.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor