Newsvine

Plantsmantx

About Articles: 294 Seeds: 1927 Comments: 48532 Since: Jul 2009

"Maiden Voyage". "Señor Mouse"- Warren Wolf.

Current Status: Published (4)
By Plantsmantx
Thu Mar 2, 2017 8:56 PM
Discuss:

Mulgrew Miller - piano
Rodney Whitaker - bass
Jeff "Tain" Watts - drums

The Checkout - Live at Berklee with Warren Wolf and Wolfpack from March 5, 2014 at the Red Room @ Cafe 939. Duo performance of Chick Corea's "Senor Mouse" from their set featuring Warren Wolf on vibes and Alex Brown on piano.

David Tallacksen: recording engineer
Josh Jackson: executive producer

New York's WBGO Jazz 88.3 FM and NPRmusic present The Checkout: Live and Berklee in collaboration with Berklee College of Music.

Many thanks to Concert Window and Dan Gurney for transmission help.
Thanks also Reggie Lofton and Berklee Video Services for the swell pictures.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor