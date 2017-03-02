"Maiden Voyage". "Señor Mouse"- Warren Wolf.

The Checkout - Live at Berklee with Warren Wolf and Wolfpack from March 5, 2014 at the Red Room @ Cafe 939. Duo performance of Chick Corea's "Senor Mouse" from their set featuring Warren Wolf on vibes and Alex Brown on piano.

David Tallacksen: recording engineer

Josh Jackson: executive producer

New York's WBGO Jazz 88.3 FM and NPRmusic present The Checkout: Live and Berklee in collaboration with Berklee College of Music.

Many thanks to Concert Window and Dan Gurney for transmission help.

Thanks also Reggie Lofton and Berklee Video Services for the swell pictures.