The Conspiracy Theorist in Chief

Donald Trump is a conspiracy theorist. We know this. For most of the past 10 years, he fanned conspiracies about Barack Obama’s birthplace and origins. During the Republican presidential primary, he turned this conspiratorial gaze toward Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, questioning his citizenship and accusing his father, Cuban-born Rafael Cruz, of involvement in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

After November, there was hope that Trump would be sobered by the responsibilities of the Oval Office. Instead, the presidency has supercharged his paranoia and conspiratorial instincts.