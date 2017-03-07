Senate Dems want Mar-a-Lago visitor records made public | TheHill

Senate Democrats are pressing the Trump administration to publicly release logs of visitors to the White House and Mar-a-Lago.

Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Monday to President Trump and William Callahan, the Secret Service deputy director, asking that they continue the Obama-era practice and extend it to the Florida resort, which Trump has referred to as his "winter White House."



"It is now over one month into your Administration and you have yet to announce whether you will continue a policy of transparency with respect to individuals who visit the White House complex," the senators wrote to the president.



They added that there is "no reason" why the Trump administration couldn't release the visitor logs, adding that he should "extend those policies to address your decision to regularly conduct official business at private properties that also provide access to certain members of the public."